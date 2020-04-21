Shakespeare’s Globe is streaming ‘Romeo and Juliet’ for free for the next fortnight

The second theatrical streaming delight (following ‘Hamlet’) from Shakespeare’s Globe’s free-to-view series of archive performances is its 2009 staging of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, starring Ellie Kendrick as Juliet and Adetomiwa Edun as Romeo. Dominic Dromgoole’s production at the big wooden O was praised for its youthful energy and timeless relevance (plus nice use of music). Reviewers mentioned its ‘beautifully staged ball scene’ and how it brought you ‘exceptionally close to the action’. Shakespeare’s story of teenage lovers from bitterly antipathetic Veronese families also brings a whole new aspect to the perils of not adequately following social distancing guidelines.

Clearly, other people are seeing the contemporary resonance of Shakespeare’s love story too. A couple of weeks ago, we told you about two dedicated Hampstead thesps who performed the balcony scene from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ out of their windows.

The Globe will be streaming a free Shakespeare production every fortnight throughout the spring and summer, all of which would normally be on its paid-for Globe Player. After ‘Romeo and Juliet’, highlights include ‘The Winter’s Tale’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, plus everyone’s quotable favourite, ‘The Two Noble Kinsmen’. Find the full list here.

And remember, London: ‘Go wisely and slowly. Those who rush stumble and fall.’

‘Romeo and Juliet’ is on Shakespeare’s Globe’s YouTube channel for free until Sun May 3.

