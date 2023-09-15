Shania Twain at London O2 Arena: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

The Queen of Country Pop is in town for two huge shows this weekend

You don’t get the title of the ‘Queen of Country Pop’ for nothing, you know. There are few artists in the history of country music quite like Shania Twain: in over three decades of career, the Canadian musician has sold over 100 million records and been responsible for countless chart-topping tunes.

This weekend Shania Twain is in London playing not one but two gigs at Greenwich’s O2 Arena as part of her global Queen Of Me Tour. Expect to hear her belt out all the hits, from ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ and ‘You’re Still the One’ to ‘Any Man of Mine’. It’s set to be a fab night – here’s everything you need to know about the shows.

RECOMMENDED: Sugababes at London O2 Arena: everything you need to know.

When is Shania Twain playing at London’s O2 Arena?

She’s playing this very weekend (!). On Saturday September 16 and Sunday September 17, to be specific.

What time will Shania Twain come on stage?

This hasn’t been confirmed. However, from previous shows on the tour, we can expect her to take to the stage at 8:30pm for the first gig on Saturday. As the doors open earlier on Sunday, there’s a chance she will come on earlier, at about 8pm.

When do the doors open?

Doors will open at 6:30pm on September 16 and 6pm on September 17.

Any news on the setlist?

Waking Up Dreaming Up! Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) I’m Gonna Getcha Good! Come on Over You’re Still the One Giddy Up! Any Man of Mine Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? Honey, I'm Home Party for Two From This Moment On Queen of Me (If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here! Forever and for Always Pretty Liar Rock This Country! That Don't Impress Me Much Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

Who is supporting Shania Twain at the O2?

Support on both nights comes from American singer-songwriter Breland, who is expected to come on at around 7:30pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday.

What time will Shania Twain’s shows finish?

Expect the gig to wrap up by 11pm on Saturday and 10:30pm on Sunday.

Are there any tickets left?

There are still a very limited number of tickets left for both shows, though more are available for the Sunday show. Find tickets on AXS here.

What’s the London O2’s bag policy?

You can bring in one bag that is sized A4 or smaller. You can bring a larger bag, but it must be left in a baggage storage facility with a £10 cost.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode six with Sophie Duker in Dalston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.