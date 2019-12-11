Shooting stars are set to light up the sky above London this weekend

Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s the Geminid meteor shower. For the ultimate date night, take your Tinder squeeze, or just a friend, for a late-night adventure and watch the stars (actually just dust and debris) light up the sky this weekend.

This celestial event started on December 4, but scientists predict it will hit its peak on Friday December 13 or Saturday December 14, when 120-160 meteors will shoot across the atmosphere every hour. Stock up on caffeine because you’ll have to stay up late: it won’t happen until around midnight or later. Or, since it’s the weekend, just party through the night.

The glittering experience is nature’s fireworks show: expect flashes of orange, blue, red and green. While it’s sold as a meteor shower, this is technically an asteroid shower, since the Geminids hail from a Palladian asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon.

Whatever you decide to call it, this is going to be a dazzling affair.

For the ultimate viewing spot of this astronomical occurrence, head to one of London’s best rooftop bars.

If you don’t fancy staying up late for the celestial event, gawk at man-made twinkling Christmas lights instead.