London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
couple, first date in London

The 26 best first-date spots in London

Meeting IRL for the first time? Here are our favourite places and activities for a first date in London

Written by
Sarah Cohen
&
Grace Allen
Advertising

So, you’ve WhatsApped, FaceTimed and Googled each other: now it’s time to meet in the flesh. But where to go and what to do? There are so many options, so many locations, so many possibilities for awkwardness. 

Let us calm your anxiety with our guide to London’s best first-date spots. From a cosy fire-lit pub and a romantic Italian bistro to a quirky rock-climbing venue, open-air film screenings and a peachy picnic spot, we’ve rounded up some cute ’n’ classy date venues and activities guaranteed to ease your nerves and stimulate conversation. What happens next is up to you.

RECOMMENDED: Alternative romantic things to do in London.

Where to go on a first date in London

Explore Borough Market
Getty Images

Explore Borough Market

Are you a foodie? Is your date a foodie? If the answer is yes and yes, then a first date won’t get much better than a good mosey around Southwark’s glorious Borough Market. Grab a flat white from Monmouth Coffee Company, before oohing and aahing over kaleidoscopic fruit and veg, giant wheels of cheese, cured meats and mouthwatering pastries... You’ll be united in hunger and greed.

Read more
See free art at the Tate Modern
Photograph: Tate Modern

See free art at the Tate Modern

Wise up on the likes of Hockney, Rothko and Warhol if you want to really impress your date while strolling around Tate Modern. When you’re ready for a sit down and a little refreshment, hit the Terrace Bar on the first floor of the Blavatnik Building for a coffee or a cocktail. Look out for Tate’s monthly late-night events, which include sets from NTS Radio, and your arty activity could take a very different turn.

Read more
Advertising
Stroll around Kew Gardens
Photograph: RBG Kew

Stroll around Kew Gardens

Whatever the weather, Kew Gardens is a beautiful place to while away an afternoon. Spot the rarest of rare plants in the world’s largest Victorian glasshouse, get a taste of the tropics in the vast Palm House, roam the Arboretum and Woodland Garden and teeter across the Treetop Walkway for (literally) lush views. The cherry on top of this scenic date? A leisurely cream tea at its on-site restaurant, The Botanical.  

Read more
Have an intimate supper at Trullo

Have an intimate supper at Trullo

Highbury’s Trullo is the place to go for faultless Italian grub served in cool, contemporary surrounds. Look out for the chef’s beef shin ragu, which is so popular that it features on sister restaurant Padella’s menu, too.

Read more
Advertising
Check out the Barbican Conservatory
Photograph: diamond geezer/flickr

Check out the Barbican Conservatory

Opened in 1984, the Barbican Conservatory is pretty special. Home to more than 2,000 species of plants and trees (as well as exotic fish), there’s plenty there to look at if conversation with your date starts to dry up. And if your romantic rendezvous couldn’t be going any better? Well, with cinemas, theatres, concert halls, bars and restaurants all under one roof, an afternoon drink might just blossom into an all-nighter.

Read more
Visit the Natural History Museum after hours
Photograph: pio3/Shutterstock.com

Visit the Natural History Museum after hours

Frankly, any date at South Ken’s magnificent Natural History Museum would be a corker – but booking one of their late-night events takes the experience to new heights. As well as Dino Snores sleepovers, pop-up science stations, talks and exhibitions, the spectacular venue hosts silent discos, which take place beneath Hope the whale. Fin-tastic times.

Read more
Advertising
Picnic on Primrose Hill

Picnic on Primrose Hill

Drink in that London skyline while drinking your can of G&T in a prime spot on the top of Primrose Hill. A picnic in a pretty park is the antithesis of an over-the-top expensive meal at a flashy restaurant. Picnics are low-pressure – you don’t even need to pack a hamper, just grab some snacks from the local shops and settle in.

Read more
Relax and enjoy a movie

Relax and enjoy a movie

Some might argue that a first date should be about getting to know each other, and how can you do that in a dark cinema? Well, being in a dark cinema takes a huge amount of pressure off – and seeing a movie gives you something to talk about afterwards. The Prince Charles Cinema plays old classics alongside new releases, as well as hosting regular movie marathons and pyjama parties. For luxe comfort (and equally luxe bar snacks) book a sofa for two at Electric Cinema.

Read more
Advertising
Grab a seat by the fire at The Holly Bush

Grab a seat by the fire at The Holly Bush

Embrace bitterly cold, rainy weather as an excuse to bundle into a cosy pub with a roaring fire. Our fave is The Holly Bush in Hampstead, the most cockle-warming backdrop for a chilly day date. Historic, homely and with hearty grub, this centuries-old local favourite is the perfect place to get acquainted with your new amigo (over a good bottle of red).

Read more
Express yourself at Doodle Bar
Jamie Lau

Express yourself at Doodle Bar

If you’re feeling a little tongue-tied, you can write flirty messages (or draw crude doodles) on the walls of this buzzy Bermondsey bar. There are also ping-pong tables to keep hands occupied and first-date nerves quenched (the drinks help, too).

Read more
Advertising
Climb the roof at The O2 Arena

Climb the roof at The O2 Arena

Did you know that you can actually scale the roof of The O2 Arena? You and your love interest will be able to gaze out at landmarks up to 15 miles away, at 52 metres up. If heights aren’t your thing, The O2 is home to a heap of entertainment options – a cinema complex, restaurants and bars, bowling – and Oxygen Freejumping, if you want to keep that adrenaline pumping.

Read more
Catch an open-air film with The Luna Cinema
The Luna Cinema

Catch an open-air film with The Luna Cinema

Londoners love flocking to parks, castles, swimming pools and palaces to see beloved movies like ‘ET’ or ‘Grease’ projected on to the big screen. The Luna Cinema matches films with locations perfectly – playing ‘Jaws’ at Brockwell Lido, for example. Pack a picnic and we reckon you’ve got yourself a hard-to-beat first date there.

Read more
Advertising
Take on The Crystal Maze

Take on The Crystal Maze

If you’re fans of the hit ’90s show (or even if you’re not), London’s real-life Crystal Maze is a total blast, and booking it as a date would certainly make a refreshing alternative to the traditional drinks-and-dinner set-up. Go in a group with mutual friends for guaranteed fun minus the first date nerves.

Read more
Have drinks at The Blind Pig

Have drinks at The Blind Pig

Sitting above Jason Atherton’s Social Eating House is speakeasy-style bar The Blind Pig, where retro decor is combined with fun drinks. Try Harry Potter’s Best Bottled Butter Bitter, a potion of Monkey Shoulder whisky, beer, thyme and butterscotch. Since the bar snacks are sent up from the restaurant below, you and your date won’t have to go hungry, either.

Read more
Advertising
Play crazy golf at Swingers
Andy Parsons

Play crazy golf at Swingers

A spot of semi-competitive crazy golf, accompanied by drinks and street food, makes a great date. Swingers has two locations (in the West End and the City) and you can either book in a group or as a duo. The lively atmosphere, tunes and ready availability of alcohol (bar staff deliver your drinks as you putt) will keep any potential awkward silences at bay.

Read more
Go bowling in style at All Star Lanes

Go bowling in style at All Star Lanes

All Star Lanes bowling alleys (there are four London locations) are quite a departure from the sticky-floored bowling lanes of your teenage years. With all the gear flown over from the States, the alley’s Americana influence extends to food, too – think tacos, wings, burgers and buttermilk chicken. Good, clean, 1950s-style fun.

Read more
Advertising
Feast at Kricket

Feast at Kricket

If you’ve found a fellow fan of Anglo-Indian cuisine, Soho’s Kricket is a must. The combination of pleasing decor and lip-smacking food makes this a peachy spot for a first date. Be strong and resist the urge to start snapping pics of the highly Instagrammable dishes, which range from Keralan fried chicken to coconut kheer rice pudding. Yum.

Read more
Get competitive at Bounce

Get competitive at Bounce

Quietly harbouring a ping-pong-specific competitive streak? Take your date to Bounce in Old Street, for a casual (or combative) game of bat and ball. With a 25-foot long pizza counter and bar, you can even squeeze a little food, drink and conversation into the evening. While you’re there, don’t forget to give Bounce’s Wonderball concept a try – immersive projections that turn your ping-pong sesh into a giant computer game.

Read more
Advertising
Go rock-climbing at Clip ’n’ Climb
Lee Howell

Go rock-climbing at Clip ’n’ Climb

Wanna get a little sweaty? Chelsea’s Clip ’n’ Climb is spot-on for rock-climbing amateurs looking to combine a little exercise with a lot of fun. After flexing just about every muscle in your body, hit the juice bar for some light refreshments – or head to nearby date-friendly Megan’s for the all-day brunch.

Read more
Take a pedalo out on the Serpentine

Take a pedalo out on the Serpentine

What could be more romantic than drifting down London’s oldest boating late, ice cream or book of poetry in hand? It’s open from late March and you can choose between a half-hour or hour slot. Pop into the Serpentine’s Lido Café and Bar for a gin and tonic or a Bloody Mary afterwards.

Advertising
Have a classic steak dinner at Hawksmoor Seven Dials
© Toby Keane

Have a classic steak dinner at Hawksmoor Seven Dials

With low, flattering lighting, cocktails aplenty and a foolproof menu, Hawksmoor Seven Dials – the restaurant’s flagship branch – is the place to impress and to be impressed. If you arrive before your table’s ready, be sure to order an Old Fashioned (very Don Draper) at the superbly stocked bar.

Read more
Sip whisky cocktails at Swift
© Addie Chinn

Sip whisky cocktails at Swift

The atmospheric basement of Soho’s Swift is perfect for first dates. Tables can be reserved ahead, so there’ll be no awkward bar-leaning – and the cocktails are high quality and inventive. Book on a Friday or Saturday from 9pm if you’d like your drink with a side of live blues or jazz music.

Read more
Advertising
Brunch at Rochelle Canteen
© Jael Marschner

Brunch at Rochelle Canteen

If your date doesn’t know about Rochelle Canteen, they’re in for a treat. It’s housed in a Victorian school, and you’ll be buzzed in through a tiny door before finding a seat and ordering from a short, evolving menu of seasonal, vibrant and beautifully cooked dishes. With a lovely, plant-filled outdoor patio, this is one to book when the sun’s shining.

Read more
Impress your date at Lyaness
Andy Parsons

Impress your date at Lyaness

The ‘World’s Best Bar’ Dandelyan became Lyaness, with the same founder, location and team behind it, so expect the same excellent standards. Cocktails are based around seven delightfully weird ingredients, which we won’t even attempt to explain. Suffice to say, this is one impressive bar to take a hot date to, with a great location on the South Bank.

Read more
Advertising
Devour chocolate at Dark Sugars
Photograph: Dark Sugars

Devour chocolate at Dark Sugars

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and sweets
  • Brick Lane

Is there any food sexier than chocolate? Of course there bloody isn’t. Help yourself to truffles and order a salted caramel hot chocolate before scoffing them all at the back of the café together. Visit Dark Sugars on Brick Lane – it’s first-date heaven for chocaholics. 

Read more
Book online
Go underground at Discount Suit Company

Go underground at Discount Suit Company

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Spitalfields
  • price 2 of 4

Imagine rocking up to the bar to meet your date and there are no seats. Awks. The lovely thing about Discount Suit Company – aside from dimly lit subterranean bar vibes and fun, high-quality cocktails – is that you can book ahead. Pair that with discreet table service, and DSC was basically made for first dates. 

Read more

Feeling the love?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Best selling Time Out Offers
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.