Christmas in London is a magical time. The start of the festive szn is usually marked by the lingering smell of cinnamon-y mulled wine, the sounds of oompah bands at Winter Wonderland, and of course, a twinkling sea of seasonal lights. This year, we’ve got an exclusive look at Carnaby Street’s Christmas light installation, which will light up the streets on November 3.

This year’s installation is called ‘Carnaby Celebrates’. The shopping district is celebrating 25 years of the Carnaby Christmas Lights with a medley of all the best illuminations they’ve had over the years, combining a whopping 14 themes to make one epic show. ​​Taking over Carnaby Street, Foubert’s Place, Ganton Street and Newburgh Street, the eclectic installation includes neon lyrics from Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, glittering Rolling Stones tongues, huge robins, a giant snowman, palm trees, underwater scenes and a dazzling globe surrounded by floating planets.

Like last year, Carnaby will partner with refugee charity Choose Love. The Choose Love pop-up shop at 15-17 Foubert’s Place will return, selling limited edition products and refugee gifting packages, like mobile phone credit and emergency blankets. There’ll also be a stream of celebrity guests popping in to serve customers.

On November 3 there’s a big celebration from 5 pm to 9pm, with over 100 shops, bars and restaurants taking part, 20 percent discounts and live music.

Carnaby Celebrates Christmas. Nov 3. Free.

This is officially London's coolest neighbourhood.

You can tour London in a vintage Routemaster bus this December.