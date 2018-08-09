Singalong-a-Meat Loaf: ‘Bat Out of Hell’ wants you to join in and dress up

Ready to have the words taken right out of your mouth? ‘Bat Out of Hell’ – the ferociously successful, utterly batty jukebox musical – has announced a series of special singalong performances. If you know you just wouldn’t be able to resist the urge to bellow Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, this is your chance to really let rip without annoying the chap in the seat next to you.
The five shows take place monthly from now till December, with excitement surely reaching flying-
If you’d do anything for Loaf, this is your chance to bust out the fishnets, leather trousers and poodle hairdos (best-dressed attendee wins a poster signed by Jim Steinman himself).
Mad for musicals? Find the best of the West End and beyond here.
