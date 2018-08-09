Singalong-a-Meat Loaf: ‘Bat Out of Hell’ wants you to join in and dress up

Ready to have the words taken right out of your mouth? ‘Bat Out of Hell’ – the ferociously successful, utterly batty jukebox musical – has announced a series of special singalong performances. If you know you just wouldn’t be able to resist the urge to bellow Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, this is your chance to really let rip without annoying the chap in the seat next to you.

The five shows take place monthly from now till December, with excitement surely reaching flying- flaming-motorbike levels for the Halloween and New Year’s Eve editions, where fans are encouraged to dress up as the man himself. Or as a character from the show which, just in case you’re wondering, is a daft love story about two star-crossed lovers, one of whom belongs to a tribe of mutants stuck forever in their teens.

If you’d do anything for Loaf, this is your chance to bust out the fishnets, leather trousers and poodle hairdos (best-dressed attendee wins a poster signed by Jim Steinman himself).