Sink The Pink are hosting a huge street party later this year

It's kind of hard to believe Sink The Pink is a decade old. From fabulously ramshackle beginnings at Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, complete with its legendary Glitter My Shitter make-up stall, the drag-led LGBT+ club night has grown and grown to become a London institution.

Earlier this month, the Sink The Pink crew became Time Out cover stars and sold out the 5,000 capacity O2 Academy Brixton on the night of Pride in London. Frankly, a massive achievement, and a hell of a leap from their punky and playful DIY roots.

Now, to celebrate its tenth birthday, the crew will be zipping up its (six-inch heeled) boots, and going back to its roots. Sink The Pink is ditching big venues for the first time and throwing a two- day daytime street party on Saturday September 15 and Sunday 16th – in a London park. It’s a sweetly nostalgic wink to the past, right down to the fact that the staff from previous haunts like the Troxy will be running security instead of outside contractors.

With early-bird tickets priced at £17.50, it’s the most accessible Sink The Pink bash in a long time, and it’s promising the usual anything-goes blend of drag, dancing and debauchery. So, start planning your dazzling outfit now – and don’t forget to stock up on biodegradable glitter.

Sink The Pink’s Street Party is on Sep 15-16. The location will be announced soon.