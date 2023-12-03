Six London streets have been named the best to live on in the UK

The Telegraph has just revealed its list of the most desirable roads in Britain

Naming the best streets anywhere is pretty contentious. After all, what does ‘best’ really mean? Does it mean a street has an abundance of community venues? Loads of green spaces? Fabulous nightlife? Bags of history? Could be any of those, really.

Over at the Telegraph, however, they’ve had a go at naming the 50 best streets to live on in the UK. The newspaper conducted its study alongside estate agent Knight Frank, producing a list by looking at house prices on certain streets compared to the local area. They also took into account stuff like nearby schools and green spaces, as well as interviews with local estate agents.

In all the UK, six London streets made the Telegraph’s list – which, as you might have guessed from the methodology, skews towards conventionally sought-after and ‘family-friendly’ sorts of places.

Among the most central roads was Gloucester Crescent in Camden Town, a street that is lined with Grade II-listed Victorian terraced houses and has long been famous for attracting artists, writers and intellectuals.

Also making the cut was Wood Street, one of Walthamstow’s many cultural hotspots and a place that we have a pretty thorough guide to. Elm Grove in Barnes and Goldsmith Avenue in Acton both featured too, known for their pretty rows of houses.

The other two London streets in the list are very classic sort of big-mansion roads: Copse Hill in Wimbledon and Beech Hill in Hadley Wood.

You can read the full Telegraph list here.

