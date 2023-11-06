London
Crouch End, London
Photograph: Shutterstock

Two London neighbourhoods have been named the best places to live in the UK

And neither of them have tube stations

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
At Time Out we’re crazy about all things London, so it came as no surprise to us that two – although only two — of the city’s many fantastic neighbourhoods ranked as some of the best places to live in the UK

Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos did some research into factors which indicate the liveability of a place, including commuting, amenities, culture and schools, and compiled a list of the 260 best places to live across the country. 

The first of the two London entries was Crouch End. Praised for its abundance of independent businesses – from clothes and record shops to restaurants and pubs – Muddy Stilettos also noted Crouch End’s leafiness and overall prettiness. 

While Crouch End doesn’t have a tube, it is reasonably close to the likes of Highgate, Archway and Turnpike Lane, as well as rail links at Harringay and Hornsey. All that charm does have a price though, with the average terraced house fetching around £1,175,131. 

The other of London’s neighbourhoods considered one of the best places to live is on the other side of the city: East Dulwich. Characterised by picturesque streets (which have lasted thanks to the neighbourhood’s protection by the Dulwich Estate) and loads of green space, it’s not hard to see why East Dulwich ranked so highly.

Much like Crouch End, the lack of a tube station is probably what helps maintain the village-like vibe. However, getting into central London from East Dulwich isn’t too difficult, thanks to North Dulwich and East Dulwich stations and buses to Brixton. House prices here are also pretty steep though, with a terraced house costing an average of £1,018,527. 

All this is hot on the heels of another ranking of the country’s best places to raise a family, in which Walthamstow was named number one

