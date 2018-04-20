Six mother nature-loving ways to celebrate Earth Day in London

We’ve only got one planet, and Earth Day is on a mission to save it. Every year on Apr 22 the world’s largest environmental event is celebrated across the globe, and this year anyone who blubbed their way through the final episode of 'Blue Planet 2' will be pleased to know it's focussing on reducing plastic pollution. Here’s our roundup of the best events in London showing some love for our 'pale blue dot’.

Somerset House is marking Earth Day with a series of free, drop-in events and installations. Travel through Michael Pinsky’s igloo-like ‘Pollution Pods’, and be surrounded by atmospheres in different cities around the world including Beijing, São Paulo, London, New Delhi and Tautra, Norway. See ‘Choropleth’, a flag that will change colour throughout the day as it reacts to London’s air quality. Join workshops about sustainable living and tour the secret coal holes beneath the building where Edible Utopia are growing mushrooms. There’ll also be free, drop-in talks from the brains behind some of the installations.

Somerset House. Temple. Sun Apr 22. Free.

Pick up sustainable homeware, veggie grub and natural skin care or join a soap-making class at this market from Urban Makers East, which has gathered a host of ethically-minded, independent creators into the Ecology Pavilion within Mile End Park.

Ecology Pavilion. Mile End Park. Sat Apr 21 - Sun Apr 23. Free entry.

Meet the team behind last year’s epic 'Blue Planet 2' at this special gathering at the Apple Store on Regent Street. Listen to the series' producers and directors Kathryn Jeffs, Will Ridgeon and Rachel Butler dish out the secrets behind some of the doc’s epic shots and argue how technology can help us learn more about natural environments. They’ll also be raising awareness over single use plastic.

Apple Store Regent Street. Oxford Circus. Sun Apr 22.

Foods developed through aquaponics and other sustainable farming practices are on the menu at this Sunday lunch supper club, alongside organic, wild and foraged grub. Tuck into the four-course dinner with a wine pairing and get schooled on how to reduce our carbon footprint through changing our food habits.

The Boathouse Cafe. South Tottenham Overground. Sun Apr 22. From £35.

Send the dance floor into a frenzy by cutting shapes to disco gems and vintage NYC funk cuts from Horse Meat Disco. You'll also be able to bust a move safe in the knowledge that your doing your bit for the environment, as the disco legends mark Earth Day with the introduction of biodegradable paper straws and eco-friendly recyclable polycarbonate tumblers at their nights.

Eagle London. Vauxhall. Apr 22. £6 till 10pm, £8 after.

Clothes connoisseurs J Crew have teamed up with the non-profit environmental organisation Cool Earth for a special in-store Earth Day shindig. Head along to J Crew’s Regent Street branch for drinks and canapés and to pick up new gear with 20 percent off the price tag. Ten percent of the total sales for the evening will then be donated to Cool Earth’s work alongside rainforest communities to stop deforestation and climate change. That's clothes with a conscience for you.

J Crew Regent Street. Oxford Circus. Thur Apr 26.

