Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

‘Human Stories: Another England’

NOW Gallery’s annual ‘Human Stories’ exhibition is back – and this year it’s focusing on black and Asian heritage in England. The show features a mix of archive pictures capturing key moments in history, as well as some newly commissioned works celebrating multiculturalism and intersectionality today. NOW Gallery. Tube: North Greenwich. Wed Oct 10–Nov 11.

Endangered Dishes dinner

Go back in time at OpenTable’s three-course meal of old-school dishes. Chow down on prawn cocktail, steak diane and jelly and ice cream, all with a modern twist. More tickets are being released on their website – snap ’em up. First Option Studio. Hoxton Overground. Wed Oct 10.

Wool Hospital

Woolly jumpers looking a bit worse for wear after being shoved at the back of your wardrobe for so long? Get them fixed up at this pop-up wool care installation. There will also be demonstrations on how to get those pesky red wine stains out. Covent Garden. Tube: Covent Garden. Thu Oct 11-Fri Oct 12.

Bompas & Parr’s edible exhibition

Giant champagne bubbles, a mushroom foraging expedition and an edible rainbow are just a few of the bonkers treats up for grabs at foodie wizards Bompas & Parr’s pop-up with Tesco Finest. Book tickets in advance to nab a spot. Kachette. Tube: Old St. Thu Oct 11-Sun Oct 14.

Peloton House

Want to work out in a swanky gym without being surrounded by other people? New York- based spin class Peloton is popping up in London with a studio where you can work up a sweat in your own private themed room with a video instructor. On yer bike! 11 Floral St. Tube: Covent Garden. Until Sat Oct 13.

Brixtoberfest

Pop Brixton is being transformed into a Bavarian beer hall for its Oktoberfest shindig. Expect tunes from a live oompah brass band, the chance to take part in some Bavarian Olympics and plenty of German-brewed beer. Wearing lederhosen is optional. Pop Brixton. Tube: Brixton. Fri Oct 12-Sat Oct 13.

