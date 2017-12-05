Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

What’s more lit than a giant LED Christmas tree? One you can slide down, of course. Yes, it’s a festive helter skelter – and it has landed in Wembley. Expect to hear Mariah and Slade blaring out as you brave the 20-metre slide to the bottom (book in advance). Then indulge in Christmassy street food and bubbles, once you’ve got your feet back on the ground. Seasonal thrills indeed. Wembley Park. Tube: Wembley Park. Until Jan 2.

Taking place south of the river for a fifth year, Herne Hill Free Film Festival is screening nine festive flicks in the run-up to Christmas. Yep, ‘Elf’ will make an appearance. Donate to Norwood & Brixton Foodbank’s collection points while there. Various venues. Herne Hill Rail. Thu Dec 7-Dec 20.

If your booze knowledge only extends to Blossom Hill, this masterclass will help you field questions from the in-laws. You’ll learn how to make wintery tipples and get into the festive spirit, literally. London Bridge City Pier. Tube: London Bridge. Thu Dec 7.

Sack off the mulled wine this festive season and head down to Seven Dials to learn how to make Christmas cocktails from the pros at Hawksmoor. Enter the online ballot to nab yourself a spot and be prepared to get merry. Seven Dials Christmas pop-up. Tube: Covent Garden. Fri Dec 8.

Catch two 40-minute films about workers’ struggles from Passenger Films and Independent Workers of Great Britain. A panel discussion after will include a union organiser and a striking worker. St John on Bethnal Green. Tube: Bethnal Green. Thu Dec 7.

The V&A is pulling out all the stops this Christmas with a festive fir that actually sings. Okay, it’s not exactly a tree; it’s a digital projection made up of thousands of words which light up in the shape of a tree – all while blasting out carols and festive tunes. V&A. Tube: South Kensington. Until Jan 6.

Find more free things to do in London.