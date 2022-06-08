Sketch is auctioning off its Insta-famous pink chairs

You could be the proud owner of one of their beautiful pink marshmallow chairs

Sketch is the ultra-Instagrammable creation of restaurateur Mourad Mazouz and celebrated chef Pierre Gagnaire. It’s a celeb hotspot too: the likes of Taylor Swift, Elton John and Kendall Jenner have all set foot inside it.

The baby-pink furniture in Sketch’s Mayfair restaurant has made a name for itself since it was introduced in 2014. It has been one of the most identifiable dining rooms in London. Its famous pink furniture was originally only meant to live there for two years. But we loved it so much that it ended up staying there for another six. Lucky us!

‘I do not want to sound like I’m boasting, but I changed the way people thought about pink,’ says India Mahdavi, the restaurant’s designer about the dining space. The Paris-based designer is known for her love of colour.

Sketch was finally given a makeover earlier this year, with its pink chairs swapped for sunshine yellow ones, and art by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare CBE dotted around the room.

But if you’re missing the signature pink velvet-and-leather chairs, you’ll be happy to hear that they’ve now been put up for sale on online auction site 1st Dibs, with starting bids of just £100. Closer study reveals a diversity of food spattering and crumb deposits. The more pristine examples seem to be going for closer to £1,000, but you could potentially pick up one of the most iconic pieces of furniture in London’s culinary history for a few hundred quid.

But… the auction only runs for six more days, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one. Race you to it!

