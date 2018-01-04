Smoking Goat is closing and you can blame Crossrail

The original Denmark Street branch of Ben Chapman’s fiery Thai barbecue restaurant is closing on Sunday January 14. We’ll still have the Redchurch Street branch, yes. And we’ll still have Kiln. But who puts a limit on how much Thai barbecue you can enjoy in one city? It’s depressing. Apparently, Crossrail’s to blame: the area is being closed to make way for our brand new rail link. TfL: no amount of on-train 4G coverage can make up for this.

There is a tiny, glimmering silver lining, though. From Thursday January 11 to Saturday January 13 Smoking Goat are putting on a kind of last hurrah called ‘Last Days of the Goat’ and serving up old favourites from the last few years. Think fish-head curry and Lae curried pork rib. There’ll also be a free plate of fish-sauce wings for every table,

on the house.

Smoking Goat Denmark Street will close on Sunday January 14.

