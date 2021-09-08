London
soho, nightlife, soho pubs, soho clubs
Photograph: Christo Mitkov Christov / Shutterstock.com

Soho residents to get more power to block developments in the area

They’ll be able to stop proposed high-rises and help protect businesses

Written by
Isabelle Aron
Soho isn’t all bars, restaurants and shops, you know? It’s easy to forget that people actually live there. And they’ve come together to protect their local area.

Residents voted last week on the proposed Soho Neighbourhood Plan, which would give residents more power over planning decisions in the area.

At the polls, 91 percent of residents and 89 percent of businesses voted in favour of the plan.

The Soho Neighborhood Plan means that residents and businesses will be able to make their own proposals for the area and ask TfL and Westminster City Council to help them put their ideas into action.

It also means that locals will have greater power when it comes to issues such as air quality, public toilets, live music venues and plans for new high-rise developments in the area.

According to a post on the Plan for Soho website, Westminster City Council has said it ‘expects to make the order bringing the plan into force by the end of September 2021’.

Maybe democracy isn’t dead after all.

London’s nightlife venues are facing a massive shortage of door staff.

The Museum of Youth Culture wants your memorabilia for a new book.

