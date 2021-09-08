London
A mockup spread of a book
Image: Museum of Youth Culture

The Museum of Youth Culture wants your memorabilia for a new book

Put those treasured ticket stubs to good use

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

Pretty much every UK home has a dusty shoebox somewhere, stuffed to the brim with forgotten memories from the good old days. Maybe they’re printed photographs from when you weren’t allowed phones at gigs, or ticket stubs from when your dad saw Nirvana live (before they were cool, of course). 

Turns out it wasn’t all a nostalgic waste of space, because now your hoarding can be put to good use. The Museum of Youth Culture is on a mission to gather all sorts of ephemera to create a hardback nationwide photo album, in celebration of what it means to be young in Britain over the last hundred years.

Inspired by the various pop-ups and campaigns that the Museum has worked on since its inception, the new book will be named ‘Grown Up in Britain’ and is planned for issue in December 2021 (just in time for Christmas). Organisers are encouraging the public to send in their shit online – anything from awkward teenage photos, to badges and club memberships – in a unique opportunity to preserve memories for future generations. 

Speaking about the Grown Up in Britain project, founder of The Museum of Youth Culture Jon Swinstead said:

 ‘We started this campaign around two years ago and the public have answered in droves with some amazing images. All have a unique story to tell which spark emotions and conversations when they are on display.’ 

People are also invited to bring physical images into the Museum’s London pop-up, open until October 17. The Museum pop-up is situated at 57 Carnaby Street, moving to number 3 Carnaby Street on September 14. 

The ‘Grown Up in Britain’ book will be available for £20 for the first copy and £10 each for copies thereafter. You can submit your material here and pre-order a copy of the book here

      Advertising

