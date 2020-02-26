Soho’s Coach & Horses is calling time on its Wednesday singalongs

The Coach & Horses, the storied Soho boozer that’s regularly named as one of London’s best pubs, has shocked its many fans by announcing that it’s bringing an end to its Wednesday round-the-piano singalongs.

The musical knees-ups, which are open to ‘people from all walks of life and of all singing abilities’, have been cherished as one of the last remaining fragments of ‘old’ Soho. But singer John Orchard, who performs at the pub, announced on Instagram that tonight’s will be the final one. ‘The last Wednesday sing-along, for the foreseeable future, is this week on February 26 from 9pm until 11pm,’ he wrote.

The blow follows news last year of the end of the tenancy of the Coach’s landlord of over ten years, with the place becoming a managed pub within the Fuller’s group.

So get down there if you can tonight and show some support to a true London institution. But if you can’t make it, don’t be too downhearted: the Saturday sessions will still run at their usual time of 7.30pm. All together now...

