Astrid Bakery breakfast box
Photograph: Astrid Bakery

Beloved artisan bakery Astrid is opening its first permanent shop in north London

After three years as delivery-only, the popular baking brand is getting a physical outlet

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
If you’ve ever had one of Astrid Bakery’s ‘breakfast boxes’, you’ll understand the hype all too well. Featuring a rotating selection of breads, cakes and pastries, each and every item is packed with the expert training of founder and Le Cordon Bleu-trained baker Charlotte O’Kelly. 

And now, excitingly, Astrid Bakery is opening its first permanent shop. Having been delivery-only for three years, the small batch artisan bakery brand will open a physical outlet in Muswell Hill, north London.

The new shop will have all the usual ‘breakfast box’ faves plus stuff like celebration cakes and fancy viennoiserie. It’ll apparently serve up all the Astrid signature bakes like pistachio croissants, cinnamon buns, passionfruit meringue croissant, Italian hot chocolate cruffins and stripy chocolatines, as well as hot drinks.

Got you drooling yet? Astrid Bakery’s new shop will do all that and more, offering both takeaway and delivery.

All this is expected to open in early 2024. Follow Astrid Bakery on Instagram here for updates.

Tasty news in the oven

At Time Out, we love baked goods as much as the next person. In recent months alone, we’ve covered how baked goods became the new streetwear for hungry Londoners, London bakeries have been named the best in the UK and several of the country’s most popular bakeries are in the capital. Plus, obvs, we’ve our own ranking of the most essential bakeries in the city.  

Did you see that Dishoom is opening its first restaurant in south London?

Plus: beloved Holland Park brasserie Julie’s will reopen next year.

