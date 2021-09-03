Lina Stores, the gorgeous Italian deli on Brewer Street, is finally launching a line of products. We say finally, because Lina Stores has been around since 1944, so it seems kind of wild that it's taken this long for it to slap its lovely mint-coloured branding on some tasty treats and store cupboard essentials.

But better late than never. It is now here – available in store and online – and we are so very happy. The Lina Stores Collection is a neatly curated and wondrous thing, boasting two organic extra virgin olive oils, a balsamic vinegar, tinned tomatoes and passata, biscotti and pasticcini biscuits and a trio of bottled aperitivi. It’s not cheap: the olive oils are £18.95 and £32.95, but they come in elegant bottles and ceramic pots and they look proper classy.

The booze is fancy too – the kind of thing that any self-respecting fan of both drinking and Soho would be very happy to get as a birthday present. There’s limoncello (£32) made with Sorrento lemons from the Amalfi Coast, a Lina Stores Negroni (£34) and a vermouth (£32) made in the classic Torino style with botanicals including wormwood, orange, vanilla, juniper and clove.

But that’s not all. Come October, a festive Christmas Lina Stores line will launch, featuring panettone in two flavours – a traditional Milano recipe and a decadent chocolate one – as well as three hampers stocked with Lina Stores Collection goodies and ranging in price from £80 to £120.

18 Brewer St, W1F 0SH.

Lina Stores also has a lush little pasta place on Greek Street.

London chefs tell us where they buy their meat and veg.