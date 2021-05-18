London
Photograph: Shutterstock
Some saint is compiling a doc of every grassroots gig planned in London

Spreadsheets, they are cool now

By
Kate Lloyd
Gigs are back and, boy-oh-boy, are we excited. Truly. We can’t wait to spend a weekday night getting doused in other people’s lager again. We’re desperate to leave a venue with a ringing in our ears. Just a crumb of live music, please. PLEASE.

If you too are gagging to hear some big bangers in an actual concert venue but have no idea where to start looking post-lockdown, do not worry. Some blessed soul from the Music Venues Trust has started compiling a list of every gig and DJ night happening in the UK over the next two weeks.

The idea behind the doc is to highlight the return of grassroots venues across the UK. There’s nearly 200 London shows on there. Venues like The Windmill Brixton, The Amersham Arms in New Cross, Phoenix Arts Club on Charing Cross Road, The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston, Islington Assembly Hall, Underbelly Hoxton and Vortex Jazz Club in Gillett Square are all listed and we’re sure more and more will be added as the doc grows.

It’s a super-useful resource for anyone who’s got a few free nights coming up and who wants to support some of London’s most exciting underground venues and artists. 

Find upcoming gigs and DJ sets in London.

