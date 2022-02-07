London
Greggs drop
Photograph: Anthony Blakemore

Someone’s been hiding Greggs stuff in Primark’s Oxford Street window display

No one’s sure why it’s happening or what it means. But it’s quite funny

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich
A bloke called Anthony was walking past the flagship Primark shop on Oxford Street the other day when he noticed something off about one of the window displays. 

It had Greggs food items placed stealthily within it. Imagine a Where’s Wally, but instead of a creepy bespectacled weirdo in a massive crowd, it’s beige, baked goods peeking out of faux-leather handbags. It is, in other words, a Greggsbombing. Anthony promptly posted pics of his findings on Twitter.

‘Deffo Banksy,’ commented one wag.

Someone else accused Irish drag queen Victoria Secret of being involved, somehow. ‘I would never waste Greggs like this,’ came the reply.

A cursory glance at Anthony’s profile does reveal he works in marketing. And while that is certainly not reason enough to assume the whole thing is a big ol’ PR stunt, it does make this particular Greggsbombing a little sus. In our opinion.

Where to find a copy of this week's exceptionally good Time Out magazine.

There’s a bar in London that will soon be selling you NFT cocktails.

