SoulCycle is opening three more London studios

Endorphin addicts will be totally psyched by this news: American spinning aficionados SoulCycle are set to open three more London studios this year. High five!

You’ve probably got the gist of SoulCycle by now – fist-pumping playlists, high-fiving instructors and knee-trembling workouts.

Needless to say, that all-American enthusiasm is contagious, and it seems we’ve fully embraced the format here in London. While the first UK branch opened in Soho this summer, the additional three will be popping up in Marylebone, Chelsea and Notting Hill – and you won’t have to wait long, since the latter two are arriving later this year.

Notting Hill locals can look forward to a sprawling 4,500 square foot studio decked out with a lounge, juice bar and purified water station. The 5,000 square foot Chelsea studio will be similarly gorgeously finished, with 60 bikes spread across two floors.

With downright luxurious bathrooms, blissfully roomy showers and Drunk Elephant toiletries, the Notting Hill and Chelsea studios will also include large retail spaces, stocking the brand’s apparel collection (Soul by SoulCycle) – so don’t sweat it if you forget your leggings.

And speaking of sweating, SoulCycle’s characteristically motivational instructors are almost guaranteed to leave you properly puce – and high-fiving with the best of them.

SoulCycle Notting Hill will be opening at 115a Portobello Rd; SoulCycle Chelsea will open at 224-225 Kings Rd. SoulCycle Marylebone will open in 2020 – the location is yet to be confirmed. Check the SoulCycle website for opening dates.

