Peckham Rye station is getting a massive £40 million glow-up

If you don’t mind us saying, Peckham Rye station is a bit... outdated. But that could all be about to change. Rejoice, south Londoners, because the Overground hub is getting a huge £40 million facelift.

Southwark Council has approved plans for the Grade II-listed Victorian station building to get a twenty-first-century makeover. The new Peckham Rye station will have improved accessibility, a brand new ground-level concourse, lifts, wider platforms and accessible toilets. There will also be a new entrance from Dovedale Court.

A three-year countdown for Network Rail to complete the renovations has now begun, meaning the improved station will hopefully be complete by early 2027.

In the new year, Network Rail will submit an Outline Business Case based on the planning consent partnered with a £40 million funding request from the Department for Transport.

‘Peckham Rye is the busiest interchange in the UK that isn’t fully accessible,’ said Andrew Wood, Network Rail’s senior commercial scheme sponsor. ‘Our proposals will rectify this and provide passengers with a welcoming and fully accessible station that is fit for purpose while retaining the heritage features of this fantastic Grade II listed station.’

Councillor Helen Dennis, Cabinet Member for new homes & sustainable development, added: ‘The station transformation is essential for Peckham town centre, and we are delighted that it’s moving forward. It will provide modern facilities for residents and visitors alike and importantly access for all.

‘Once funded, this will complement the council’s own project to create a new vibrant station square and open up the beautiful Grade II listed building. The first phase of that work is now complete on Blenheim Grove and we expect the second phase to commence towards the end of next year.’

Here are some images of what the station might look like.

Image: Network Rail

Image: Network Rail

Things to do in Peckham

Peckham has loads going on. Did you see that Peckham’s Rye Lane is getting a fancy new food hall? And these are the area’s best restos. And don’t miss our ultimate guide to SE15, picked by a local.

