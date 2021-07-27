St John might have reopened its London HQ, but it’s still offering lovely St John at Home menus, from which you can order monthly offerings from Trevor Gulliver and Fergus Henderson’s iconic London restaurant, perfect for poor souls affected by the pingdemic and blasted into not so splendid isolation.

August’s menu – which is delivered by Dishpatch (the posh Deliveroo) – is headed up by a spectacular-looking guinea fowl and trotter pie, but what really caught our eye was an item on the list of additional side dishes and drinks. Namely an extremely cute three-pack of mini bottles of Fernet-Branca, the bitter aromatic digestif which St John heads will know as the potent liquor which has the power to extend a two-hour lunch to six hours, and which plays a key part in the establishment’s off-menu cocktail the Dr Henderson (if you know, you know).

‘It has magical qualities to revive and restore, and by some sorcery you can feel its effects coursing through each part as it travels through your body,’ says Henderson sagely of the drink, which is something of an acquired taste. Once acquired, however, it’s impossible to shake off.

The mini trio of Fernet will set you back £10 and comes alongside all manner of other St John-shaped treats to order to your door, including welsh rarebit mix and smoked mackerel, pickled red cabbage and horseradish.

