London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
mini fernet branca bottle and glass
Photograph: Sam A Harris

St John is selling teeny tiny bottles of Fernet-Branca, and it’s too adorable

Order your li’l bottles of Branca from the cult restaurant’s monthly dine-at-home menu

By
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

St John might have reopened its London HQ, but it’s still offering lovely St John at Home menus, from which you can order monthly offerings from Trevor Gulliver and Fergus Henderson’s iconic London restaurant, perfect for poor souls affected by the pingdemic and blasted into not so splendid isolation.  

August’s menu – which is delivered by Dishpatch (the posh Deliveroo) – is headed up by a spectacular-looking guinea fowl and trotter pie, but what really caught our eye was an item on the list of additional side dishes and drinks. Namely an extremely cute three-pack of mini bottles of Fernet-Branca, the bitter aromatic digestif which St John heads will know as the potent liquor which has the power to extend a two-hour lunch to six hours, and which plays a key part in the establishment’s off-menu cocktail the Dr Henderson (if you know, you know). 

‘It has magical qualities to revive and restore, and by some sorcery you can feel its effects coursing through each part as it travels through your body,’ says Henderson sagely of the drink, which is something of an acquired taste. Once acquired, however, it’s impossible to shake off.

The mini trio of Fernet will set you back £10 and comes alongside all manner of other St John-shaped treats to order to your door, including welsh rarebit mix and smoked mackerel, pickled red cabbage and horseradish. 

The original branch of St John in Farringdon made our list of the best restaurants to spend the summer in.

These are the greatest restaurants in London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Iconic Eats

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.