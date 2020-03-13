St Patrick’s Day Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

The Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Festival has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the capital, with more than 160 confirmed cases of coronavirus in London and key performers no longer able to participate in the event.

The announcement follows the cancellation of major St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dublin and New York, as cities around the world attempt to curtail the spread of the virus.

Sharing news of the cancellation earlier today, Sadiq Khan expressed his disappointment at the event not going ahead this Sunday as planned, adding that he was left with no choice but to cancel this year’s festival due to the ‘ongoing threat’ Covid-19 poses to the public.

‘London’s Irish community makes a huge contribution to our great city,’ said the Mayor in his statement, acknowledging that the cancellation would be ‘extremely disappointing news for so many Londoners and visitors to our capital’.

