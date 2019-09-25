Step inside Ariana Grande's ‘Thank U, Next’ video at this Shoreditch pop-up

Tell us the name of the most culturally significant music video of 2018. You’re thinking of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ aren’t you?

To recap for those arriving from Area 51, the self-love anthem is a bop about moving on from a breakup, it spent six weeks at Number 1 and made us all feel better about our questionable dating choices.

Being a musical homage to cult rom-com classics ‘Legally Blonde’, ‘13 Going on 30’ and ‘Mean Girls’, Ariana transformed into iconic alpha females Elle Woods, Jenna Rink, and most notably, Regina George.

And being Ariana Grande, no half measures were taken. She took on the role of the iconic ’Mean Girls’ queen bee, wearing jewellery and accessories from the film, roping in the OG – and ageless – Aaron Samuels, and of course, got her hands on the Burn Book.

Then there was that expertly cast ‘Cool Mom’ cameo from Kris Jenner.

Almost a year on, the Grammy winner has released ‘Thank U, Next’ the fragrance. It has top notes of white pear and raspberry, and naturally, comes in a pink broken heart-shaped bottle.

To celebrate its launch, a free pop-up is coming to Shoreditch, which allows you to step inside the video.

Luxe Brands has re-created the ’Thank U, Next’ aesthetic at Protein Studios. You’ll be able to pose for prom pictures, add your own positive message to the Burn Book, and dance to Ari's hits on the dance floor – that's once you've doused yourself in samples, raided the buffet and got over that no-good ex of yours.

The event doesn’t take place on Wednesday, but you know what to wear.

The Thank U Next fragrance launch takes place on Sat Sep 28 between noon and 10pm. The event is free but you’ll need to reserve a time slot.

