Stranded Flybe passengers can travel for free on the Caledonian Sleeper train this week

The Caledonian Sleeper, the overnight train service which runs between London and Scotland, is offering free travel to Flybe customers whose plans have been disrupted by the collapse of the company.

British airline Flybe, which went into administration last night, was responsible for a lot of regional flights, connecting cities like Southampton, Exeter, Manchester, Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen – and a lot of people have been affected by the sudden cancellation of their flights. Hundreds of passengers are currently stuck in Edinburgh, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Flybe’s website is telling passengers not to travel to the airport, unless they’ve already been able to secure new flights with a different airline – but passengers with a valid booking will now be able to have a seat on any Caledonian Sleeper route between London and Scotland over the course of the next week instead. Flybe crew members who can present a valid Flybe ID are also eligible for the free train travel.

The offer is valid from today (March 5) until next Thursday (March 12), and can be used on either of the Caledonian Sleeper’s routes (more information on how to redeem is available here). One runs between Glasgow, Edinburgh and London, while the second shuttles travellers between Aberdeen, Fort William, Inverness and London.

It’s the sort of act of kindness we all need right now.

Really love trains? Ride this 1938 art deco tube train next.

Eurostar is selling £29 train tickets to France and Belgium right now.