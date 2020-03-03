Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Eurostar is selling £29 train tickets to France and Belgium
News / Transport & Travel

Eurostar is selling £29 train tickets to France and Belgium

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Tuesday March 3 2020, 1:45pm

Bruges
Photograph: Shutterstock Bruges, Belgium

You know what last week meant? Payday. And you know what that (hopefully) means? There might still be a spare £29 in your bank account – £29 that, thanks to the latest sale from Eurostar, you can use right now to book a train ticket to a bunch of European cities. 

The train company is flogging fares to Paris, Lille, Calais and any station in Belgium for less than thirty quid each way. 

The bargain tickets are on sale from today (Tuesday March 3) until next Wednesday (March 11) for travel between March 23 and June 17 – perfectly timed for a long-awaited, much-needed spring getaway.  

You’ll be bobbing down canals in Bruges, sipping alfresco aperitifs in Paris or admiring seasonal blooms in Lille before you can say vitamin D deficiency. See ya at St Pancras.  

Find out more and book tickets here

Check out the best city breaks in Europe right now.

Or stay a little closer to home with the best spring daytrips from London

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott 321 Posts

Ellie Walker-Arnott is Digital Editor at Time Out London, where she’s worked since 2016. She also edits Time Out London’s Escapes pages.

Ellie writes about amazing places to explore in London. She’s into London’s green spaces, cool fitness studios and really good coffee. Ellie also loves a day trip and the chance to explore the rest of the UK. Ellie was born in London and, after a stint in the countryside, returned to the city nine years ago. She’s been a journalist ever since, specialising in film, TV and travel before moving to Time Out and getting to champion her home city every day. Her first book, ‘Nostalgic London’, will be published in 2020. 

Reach her at ellie.walker-arnott@timeout.com or connect with her on social at Twitter: @Ellie_Wa and Insta: @elliejwa

Latest news

    More news