Eurostar is selling £29 train tickets to France and Belgium

You know what last week meant? Payday. And you know what that (hopefully) means? There might still be a spare £29 in your bank account – £29 that, thanks to the latest sale from Eurostar, you can use right now to book a train ticket to a bunch of European cities.

The train company is flogging fares to Paris, Lille, Calais and any station in Belgium for less than thirty quid each way.

The bargain tickets are on sale from today (Tuesday March 3) until next Wednesday (March 11) for travel between March 23 and June 17 – perfectly timed for a long-awaited, much-needed spring getaway.

You’ll be bobbing down canals in Bruges, sipping alfresco aperitifs in Paris or admiring seasonal blooms in Lille before you can say vitamin D deficiency. See ya at St Pancras.

Find out more and book tickets here.

