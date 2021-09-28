London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A car packed with student possesions
Image: CLS Digital Arts / Shutterstock / Time Out

Students planning to drive to uni are getting stranded in London

The fumbling fuel crisis continues. Latest casualty? Students

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

The ongoing fuel fiasco has closed petrol stations and left drivers circling the M25 like vultures. It’s a crisis that has come at an incredibly unfortunate time: the start of the university year. Thousands of weary-eyed new students are making the pilgrimage out of London to piss-stained student flats, car boots filled to the brim with WKDs and droopy IKEA plants. 

If you’ve ever made that wretched journey, you’ll know it’s stressful enough in the first place (shout out to my mum, who did it multiple years on the trot). Now, thanks to London petrol stations being badly hit by the current fuel crisis, students and families are freaking out. Some are stranded in the capital, unable to fill up their cars with enough juice to make it to the star-studded halls of residence of the North. 

Some Twitter users voiced their concerns: 

 

These are the same guys who’ve put up with more than a year of online lectures, cancelled freshers’ weeks, and exam-results shambles. 

Meanwhile, if the fuel crisis continues it could also impact people needing removal services to move house. Richard Lear is the general manager of London-based removals company Alexanders Group. Although its drivers managed to fuel up half their vehicles at a station on the M40 on Monday morning, the company may have to cancel bookings if the situation gets any worse. 

Lear said: 

‘We've got enough fuel to last at least a week now. At the moment, no deliveries have had to be cancelled, and it’s all business as usual. But obviously, if this carries on for another couple of weeks, it’s going to be different. We don’t have our own fuel reserves so we have to rely on petrol stations.’

Will London’s buses be affected by the current fuel crisis?

Why is it SO hard to get an Uber or Bolt right now?

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.