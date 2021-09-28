The ongoing fuel fiasco has closed petrol stations and left drivers circling the M25 like vultures. It’s a crisis that has come at an incredibly unfortunate time: the start of the university year. Thousands of weary-eyed new students are making the pilgrimage out of London to piss-stained student flats, car boots filled to the brim with WKDs and droopy IKEA plants.

If you’ve ever made that wretched journey, you’ll know it’s stressful enough in the first place (shout out to my mum, who did it multiple years on the trot). Now, thanks to London petrol stations being badly hit by the current fuel crisis, students and families are freaking out. Some are stranded in the capital, unable to fill up their cars with enough juice to make it to the star-studded halls of residence of the North.

I don’t have enough fuel to move in to uni on Tuesday. Does anyone know any petrol stations in or near London or on the way to Cambridge that still have petrol? #PetrolShortages #UK #petrolpanic — skye 😊 (@SkyeChiara_) September 26, 2021

Agree, can't now get any fuel to take son and possessions to uni. SE London has been cleaned out. — graham hart (@graybags2000) September 24, 2021

Taking daughter to Uni in Bournemouth tomorrow. Just had to drive to Fleet Services on M3 to find fuel. Madness in SW London. No fuel anywhere😬🤪 — John C (@JCbikeruncoffee) September 24, 2021

These are the same guys who’ve put up with more than a year of online lectures, cancelled freshers’ weeks, and exam-results shambles.

Meanwhile, if the fuel crisis continues it could also impact people needing removal services to move house. Richard Lear is the general manager of London-based removals company Alexanders Group. Although its drivers managed to fuel up half their vehicles at a station on the M40 on Monday morning, the company may have to cancel bookings if the situation gets any worse.

Lear said:

‘We've got enough fuel to last at least a week now. At the moment, no deliveries have had to be cancelled, and it’s all business as usual. But obviously, if this carries on for another couple of weeks, it’s going to be different. We don’t have our own fuel reserves so we have to rely on petrol stations.’

