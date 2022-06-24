London
Sugarbabes 2022
Photograph: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Sugababes have announced a huge UK headline tour, here’s how you can get tickets

Their London gig is happening at Eventim Apollo

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
Sugababes fans went into meltdown this morning as the iconic group announced a UK autumn tour. Now once again made up of original members Mutya, Siobhán and Keisha, the Sugababes are famous for their hit singles ‘About You Know’, ‘Push the Button’ and ‘Too Lost in You’.  

The group will be making a much-anticipated appearance at Glastonbury festival this weekend, after headlining the Mighty Hoopla in London’s Brockwell Park a few weeks ago. But if you missed out on getting tickets for either of them, don’t worry, now you’ve got a third chance to see them. 

Sharing the news on their social media, the group said: ‘We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour!

‘We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there. Tickets on sale July 1’, then gave a pre-sale ticket sign-up link.

A post shared by Sugababes (@sugababes)

The tour will be the ’Babes’ first in more than 20 years. Its 17 dates include Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh, plus – all-importantly – London’s Eventim Hammersmith Apollo on November 2. Hooray! Mind you, if they don’t play ‘Overload’, we want our money back.   

