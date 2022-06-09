London
Taylor Hawkins, 2018
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

The Foo Fighters are playing a special Wembley gig in honour of Taylor Hawkins

They’ll be performing to celebrate their late drummer who died while on tour in March

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
It’s been three month since Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed. He died at the age of 50 on March 25 while the band were on tour in Colombia.

Now the Foo Fighters are putting on a special gig to honour him at Wembley Stadium, as well as one in LA, where they’ll no doubt be playing a set of fan favourites. On the band’s website, a statement reads that the gig on September 3 will celebrate the ‘monolithic talent and magnetic personality’ of the late drummer.

‘Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts,’ it says.

‘As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over.

‘Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon –his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.’

The concert line-up hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll keep you posted when there are more details.

To receive more information on tickets, sign up to the mailing list here

