Photograph: Carolina Faruolo/Bella Howard
Photograph: Carolina Faruolo/Bella Howard

Sugababes – the original ones – have just been announced as Mighty Hoopla headliners

The 2022 event will be a two-day party

Written by
Kate Lloyd
If you were in Brockwell Park for Mighty Hoopla earlier in September, you’ll know how special the inclusive pop festival has become. Not only is it perhaps the only place in the UK where you might see someone flash their boobs to Alexandra Burke covering Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ or Charity Shop Sue warm-up for Cheryl Cole, it just has the perfect festival chemistry. It’s welcoming, it’s chaotic, it’s very, very fun.

That’s probably why this year’s post-pandemic event sold out quicker than any year before. (A little festival serotonin after a terrible couple of years please!) It’s also why we’re absolutely buzzing to hear that the team have only gone and secured the original Sugababes as headliners for 2022. 

Normally a full-throttle one-dayer, the organisers of Mighty Hoopla revealed on Twitter in September that the event will be running for two days in 2022. It’ll take place over the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday: Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4. (Thanks Liz!) They also say that tickets will go on sale this Friday (September 17) at 9am. You can sign up here.

Never been before and want to know what to expect? Think a giant house party run by the best names in London’s LGBTQ+ club scene with a main-stage line-up of nostalgic pop faves. Sound okay?

