Muralist Lionel Stanhope is the latest Londoner to show love for our city’s key workers

As these dark times rumble on, London’s filling with emotive tributes to the NHS. From rainbows in windows to posters in parks, it’s clear we want to show our doctors, nurses and all frontline workers that we think they’re superheroes.

Now, there’s a massive new mural in Waterloo that does just that. Painted by British artist Lionel Stanhope – known for bridge murals dotted around south London – it has a sprinkle of superman about it. The mural shows a character pulling away his suit and tie to reveal a lycra suit that reads ‘NHS’.

You’ll find the artwork on Cornwall Road underneath Waterloo East railway station, near St Thomas’ Hospital. It was completed last week in compliance with social-distancing guidelines and is a collaboration with Network Rail.

Stanhope says: ‘It’s to say thank you to all our incredible NHS staff. There’s thousands of doctors and nurses who are doing incredible work saving lives, and this is for them.’

