Swap the city for a suspended sphere in the woods

Need a break from London? Try dangling from a Cornish tree trunk instead. This quirky little sphere, in a secluded spot at the southern end of Bodmin Moor, is more pod than traditional treehouse. It’s suspended between two trees like a tiny wooden Death Star. Simply ascend the staircase to reach the hanging globe (aka your new bedroom).

The cedar-clad ball looks lightweight, and it is, but you needn’t worry about crashing down to earth: the pod uses early zeppelin engineering and can support huge weights (so don’t hold back on those local pasties). The wood burner keeps you snug in winter, and the double-glazed windows frame woodland and river views. From your lofty vantage point, enjoy the peace and keep your eyes peeled for deer, kingfishers and even the occasional otter. It’s a bucolic bubble.

Lost Meadow Treepod, Cornwall. From £200 for two nights.

