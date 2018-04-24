Tate Britain’s boozy live jazz brunches are back

Tate Britain has announced the return of a live jazz band to soundtrack brunch for another summer.

Every Saturday between May 26 and June 9, the FB Pocket Orchestra will play 1920s tunes on the terrace at Rex Whistler (the gallery’s swish restaurant) while you eat, drink and pretend you’re in ‘The Great Gatsby’.

Feast on freshly shucked oysters and Cornish crab, or, for those without a seafood tooth, breakfast classics such as eggs benedict and smashed avocado. For drinks, there are bloody marys and old-school corpse reviver cocktails made with gin, vermouth, lemon juice and absinthe.

The jazz brunch is on every Saturday from May 26 to June 9. Rex Whistler, Tate Britain, Millbank, SW1P 4JU. Booking advised.

