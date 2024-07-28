TfL has just opened a new cycle docking station in north London

There’s lots to love about London, but one of the more convenient perks is how many options we have to get around. There’s Underground, overground, buses, taxis, and, of course, bikes. And bike travel in this city is getting easier by the day, what with all our new cycle routes and extra e-bikes.

If you’re a regular user of Santander Cycles bikes, we have more good news. TfL has just installed a brand-new bike docking station near King’s Cross in north London. The docking station is on Camley Street, and it can accommodate up to 18 bikes.

According to IanVisits, the dock was needed due to a large new housing development nearby. It sits on the Regent’s Canal and isn’t far from Coal Drops Yard, Camley Street Natural Park and train stations Camden Road and King’s Cross St Pancras.

There’s been a lot of London bike news in recent weeks and months. Not only has TfL added 900 e-bikes to the Santander Cycles network (and made them easier to pay for) but Lime is hugely expanding across London and an epic 15-mile cycle path through the centre of the city is being launched.

