TfL is launching an epic 15-mile walking and cycle route through central London

Get all the way from Peckham to Epping Forest under your own steam

If you’ve got a free day in your calendar coming up, don’t squander it on something boring like batchcooking, cleaning or drafting vengeful messages to your foes. TfL has unveiled a new 15-mile walking route that crosses some of London’s most fascinating corners. Take on all the whole damn thing in a glorious (if exhausting) all-day hike, or pick and choose the stretches that catch your fancy.

The so-called Green Link Route is a direct response to London’s love affair with putting one foot in front of the other, with a 10 percent increase in walking since the pandemic, and 57 percent of us wanting more dedicated walking space (according to TfL). It’s the newest part of the Walk London network, which already includes much loved routes including the Green Chain and the Thames Path.

Photograph: Go Jauntly

It’s also a bit more urban in character than some of this city’s existing walking thoroughfares, crossing right through east London, from Peckham in the south right up to Epping Forest in the north. But the ethos of this route is all about avoiding traffic and helping walkers stumble upon hidden green spaces and historic sights, even in London’s busiest corners. That means that you’ll find yourself traversing Walthamstow Marshes, London Fields and Burgess Park, discovering fascinating historic sights like Clothworker’s Almhouses or Postman’s Park, and stumbling upon promising spots for lunch such as Islington’s Exmouth Market.

Has your curiosity been piqued? Find the full map here, or access it on the Jauntly app, and start planning your big walk. There are also nifty pea green street signs to help you navigate your way, if you want to keep things analogue. And the route includes dropped kerbs and avoids bridges with steep ramps or steps wherever possible, to make it inclusive for wheelchair users (or anyone with a pram). Time to strap on those sensible shoes, and remind yourself why you love this city.

