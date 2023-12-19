London
A heart-shaped tube roundel celebrating 160 years of the Underground
TfL is launching a podcast to celebrate 160 years of the tube

The sound of the Underground

India Lawrence
Do you love the tube? What if we told you you could listen to a four-part podcast series all about London's famous underground train system? Sounds like perfect listening for your morning commute, if you ask us. 

To celebrate a whopping 160 years of Londoners hurtling around underground in a metal tube, London Underground has launched ‘Mind the Gap’, a podcast all about the tube. In the four-part series, tube fanatics can hear ‘remarkable stories of what makes the world’s oldest Underground network so iconic, by people who love it’.

Presented by railway historian and lifelong Underground enthusiast Tim Dunn, the series will feature interviews with people who have been instrumental to TfL’s history, like Wayne Hemingway (who designed the London Underground uniform) and London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé. There’s also a special Christmas episode featuring TV presenter Rylan, who will take Dunn on an underground journey to his hometown Epping. Let’s hope they can edit out the screeching of the Central Line. 

‘I’m obsessed with the London Underground to the point where I’ve even built my own station at home. So naturally I’m very excited to be on the “Mind the Gap” podcast and take a trip on the Central line while chatting to Tim,’ Rylan said. 

The four-parter will explore themes such as innovation, architecture and connecting people and places on the world's oldest underground train system. Listeners will also hear from TfL staff and other locomotive experts. 

The Subway could never. 

More TfL on Time Out

Did you see that images of the new Central Line trains have just been released? Plus, keep up with the latest travel news in London over Christmas and New Year. Or looking for some peace and quiet? This west London train station is the quietest in the capital.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

