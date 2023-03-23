London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Overground
Photograph: pisaphotography/Shutterstock

TfL plans to spend £4 million naming each London Overground line

Finally, each of the six lines of the network will have its own moniker

Written by
Annette Richardson
Advertising

Sure, you can get from the Vicky to the Lizzy line with ease, but how well do you know the Ginger line? More importantly, would you know how to get from Clapton (after lunch with the Real Housewives) to Wapping with minimal fuss and navigational distress? Well, Transport for London has announced a plan to individually name all six of the London Overground lines and so make wayfinding less of a challenge. TfL is taking it seriously enough to budget a cool £4 million for the initiative. 

The London Overground was launched in 2007 to provide better connections between areas outside of central London; there are now 112 stations in the network across six routes. In 2016/17, more than 189 million journeys were made on London Overground which potentially is a lot of slightly lost commuters.

One of the main points of confusion is that five of the six lines overlap at Zone 2 station interchanges, which can create a lot of Ginger to spice up your life.

The budget is part of the £13 million which has been funded by City Hall as part of the 2016 election pledge from London mayor Sadiq Khan. 

Here are the six lines in question:

What the lines will eventually be named is currently up for debate, as City Hall and TfL have traditionally taken on the task, but it’s understood that some consultation will take place with local authorities, the Mayor’s Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm, and London TravelWatch. The public are unofficially gearing up for the task too, following such gems as ‘Platty Jubes’ and ‘Boaty McBoatface’.

We’re giving away 100 tickets to the Sony World Photography Awards 2023.

London is lighting up for Ramadan for the first time ever.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!