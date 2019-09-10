Thank Abba for the music at a massive new O2 exhibition opening this winter

In the last couple of years, London has gone Abba mad.

We’ve had themed club nights, an immersive ‘Mamma Mia’ film experience, and now, there’s a huge, dedicated exhibition set to land in the city this winter.

Running from December 6 to the end of August 2020 at The O2, ‘Super Troupers: The Exhibition’ will chronicle the life and times of Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Benny and Björn, charting the rise of the Swedish superstars through experiential rooms dedicated to each of their records and a host of top tidbits from their personal archives.

How much ‘Money, Money, Money’ will it cost, you may ask? That’ll be a fairly pricey £27. But for your bucks, you’ll get photo opps galore, a recreation of a superfan’s shrine (!), and – if you want to be the winner who takes it all – you can even immerse yourself in a recreation of the band’s 1974 Eurovision Song Contest win.

Tickets for the exhibition go on sale this Friday at 9am – ‘Waterloo’ waiting for!

