That huge Banksy exhibition is coming back to London

More Banksy than you can shake a spray can at

‘The Art of Banksy’ is a big deal for Banksy fans: a huge, sweeping exhibition all about the naughtiest of naughty art boys with his spray can and silly little stencils. In 2021, after touring around the world and popping up in cities like Melbourne and Toronto, the biggest Banksy exhibition in the world took up residency in Covent Garden, before going off on more travels. But now it’s coming back, and apparently it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

This time it will be on Regent Street in a massive 2000 square metre space. There will be 110 works including ‘Girl With Balloon’ in no fewer than three different colour variations, ‘Flower Thrower’ and ‘Rude Copper’ as well as loads of sketches and previously unseen works.

It feels important to note that although the show contains the largest collection of official works by the artist, made from 1997 to 2008, it is entirely unauthorised by the artist. As organisers put it, this exhibition is ‘completely non-consensual’. Ethical? You wouldn't Bank-sy on it.

Tickets for ‘The Art of Banksy’ are on sale now, and the show opens on July 5. More details here

