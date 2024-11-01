The 5 best London viewing parties for the 2024 US Presidential Election

Halloween’s over, now it’s time for the properly scary stuff. The future of one of the world’s most powerful countries hangs in the balance, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump set to battle it out next week to be named the 47th President of the USA. And it’s currently far too close to call.

Whoever has your backing, there’s only one proper way to watch those states turn red or blue (or independent, who knows what’ll happen?). That’s right, we’re talking about an election night all-nighter.

There may be an entire ocean between us and the mighty US of A, but that doesn’t stop Londoners from fuelling up on bourbon for a spectacular presidential election party. Here are five of the best to head to on the night of November 4/5.

Three Crowns, Stoke Newington

Spacious Victorian boozer the Three Crowns hosts plenty of late night parties in its basement club The Waiting Room, but it’ll be staying open even later than usual for this free screening. It’s promising plenty of drinks and snacks to keep you going until closing time at 5am. No need to book a ticket for this one, just show up and grab a seat.

175 Stoke Newington High St, N16 0PE. 10pm-5am. Free.

The American Bar at the Stafford

One of the longest-surviving American bars in London, this swish cocktail bar in St James’s hotel The Stafford is undoubtedly one of the more decadent places to celebrate/drown your sorrows come election night. There are plenty of classic American drinks on the menu, including seven varieties of old fashioned if you really want to lean into the whole Don Draper vibe of the place. You don’t need a ticket, but booking ahead is advised, and there’s a minimum spend.

16-18 St James's Pl, SW1A 1NJ. 11pm-late. £30pp spend.

The Lexington

Islington indie haven the Lexington will host free entry big-screen coverage on two floors (CNN upstairs, BBC downstairs) with, and we quote, ‘the best selection of American Bourbon & beers you’re going to find this side of the Atlantic’. A bold claim, for sure, but alongside cans from Brooklyn Lager, Sierra Nevada, Goose Island and Oskar Blues, this is the only London pub we know of that has PBR on draught. Time to get absolutely star-spangled.

96-98 Pentonville Rd, N1 9JB. 11pm-5am. Free

Feed the Yak

This Elephant and Castle sports bar and bottle shop is usually filled with raucous footie fans, but it’s switching things up this election night, screening rolling coverage from both CNN and Fox until 5am. There’ll be plenty of antics to keep you entertained when not glued to the screens, including a US-themed pub quiz (or ‘bar trivia’ we guess) featuring a real life beauty pageant, a MAGA hat redesign contest and a quick game of True American, the drinking game invented on US sitcom ‘New Girl’. Pale ales will be a-flowing courtesy of a Sierra Nevada tap takeover.

2 Sayer St, SE17 1FG. 11pm-5am. Free.

The Social

Bunker down in Fitzrovia at The Social’s all-night party, a marathon sesh of ten hours from 8pm on Tuesday evening. The party will span two floors and feature plenty of American beers and cocktails. In the basement will be uninterrupted big-screen coverage, while upstairs will feature Third Man Records DJs with subtitled screens. Tickets are available on Dice, and cost £6.

5 Little Portland Street, W1W 7JD. 8pm-6am. £6.

