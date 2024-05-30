The 5 best places to watch the 2024 Champions League final in London

The biggest game in European club football is taking over London this weekend – here’s where to watch the game

The Champions League final, one of the biggest events in the football calendar, is happening this weekend. And better yet, it’s taking place in London. That’s right, for the first time since 2013 (and eighth time in the tournament’s history), the most prestigious trophy in European club footy will be awarded at Wembley Stadium.

This year’s final will take place on Saturday June 1 and see German underdogs Borussia Dortmund face off against Spanish titans Real Madrid. The match will be preceded by a ‘Kick Off Show’ featuring rockstar Lenny Kravitz.

Sure, no London (or British) teams are actually in this year’s Champions League final, but it’ll still be unmissable – and loads of events will be taking place across the capital to mark the occasion. Not only will tonnes of pubs be showing the game, but across the city there will be a bunch of themed events.

Looking for somewhere atmospheric in London to watch BVB vs Real? Here are five of your best options (besides being in Wembley itself).

The best places to watch the 2024 Champions League final in London

Boxpark

It’s hard to beat a Boxpark, London’s classic big-screen football-watching venues. There’s a fan park exclusively for Dortmund fans at Boxpark Wembley (buy tickets for that here), or you can watch the match as a supporter of either team (or as a neutral) at Boxpark Croydon.

Between the Bridges

Right on the Thames and beneath the towering London Eye, there are few more scenic footy viewing spots than Between the Bridges on the South Bank. For the final the venue will have huge screens and loads of bars and street food offerings. You can book a spot on Dice here.

Belushi’s Bars

Another legendary London chain with huge screens and late-night openings hours, Belushi’s is a rock-solid option for a raucous final. Find ‘em in Camden, Greenwich, Hammersmith, London Bridge and Shepherd’s Bush. More info here.

Flat Iron Square

Spanish beer brand Mahou will be rebranding Flat Iron Square as Madrid’s home ground the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium this Saturday, with space for up to 1,000 fans. As you may have already guessed, this one’s only really for Real fans. Find out more here.

Pub on the Park

A mixture of big TVs and projector screens make London Fields’ Pub on the Park one of London’s best spots for watching football in general – and, naturally, the game will be shown here too. Book a table here.

