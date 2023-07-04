The Bakerloo line is going to be really closed all summer

Here we go again! Train closures are back with a vengeance this summer, and the Bakerloo crowd will be bearing the brunt of it. Network Rail has announced that there will be no trains running for a 20-mile stretch of the railway from July 23 to August 17, due to major railway upgrades.

Don’t worry, it’s not all Bakerboo-boo. The closure will only affect those travelling between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone, in three different phases:

Phase 1 July 23 to July 30

Bakerloo line closed between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.

Phase 2 July 31 to August 10

Bakerloo line closed between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.

Phase 3 August 11 to August 17

Bakerloo line closed between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.

The improvements which include replacing wooden sleepers that date back to the 1950s (go figure!), will be run over the course of three-and-a-half consecutive weeks. ‘We know there’s never an ideal time to close the railway, so I’d like to thank passengers for their understanding in advance while we carry out these significant improvements,’ says James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast south route director.

Other improvements include upgrading railway drainage to prevent future flooding, cable replacements for train signals, station makeover and maintenance.

With less than a month to go until the closures, be sure to plan your routes ahead of time by checking the National Rail and TfL websites.

