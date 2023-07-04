London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dorchester
Dorchester

The Dorchester’s secret English garden-themed rooftop bar is now open

Time to loom majestically over Hyde Park while sipping a summer spritz

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

If you haven’t yet had your first rooftop beverage of the season, consider this a sign to get yourself to a sky-high terrace, stat.

The Dorchester hotel in Mayfair has just flung open the doors of its summer rooftop bar – and it’s pretty lush, with epic views of Hyde Park and all the poshest bits of central London.

The theme is that of a secret English country garden, with herb gardens, flowerpots, fairy lights and, apparently, ‘ambient nature sounds’. Think Royal Horticultural Society meets your favourite park bench to sit on and sip cans of cider. And in case the weather goes all British on you, there are umbrellas, heaters and blankets to keep you warm and dry. 

There’s a magnificent menu to match all this decadence, too. Culinary director Martyn Nail – who used to be exec chef over at Claridge’s – has dug deep into the herb garden and flower patch to conjure up cocktails with intoxicating names like ‘Endless Summer’ and 'Prairie Breeze’, while the food encompasses things like caviar, oysters, grilled Cornish lobster fregola, côte de boeuf, truffle risotto and tempura prawns with ponzu mayonnaise. 

There are, however, some rules. It’s reservations only and there’s a minimum spend of £60 per person, but seeing as this is the Dorchester, that probably won't take long to rack up. The rooftop is open until September 3 and you can find out more here

These are the best rooftop bars in London.

And here is where you can eat al fresco in the capital

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.