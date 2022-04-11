London
Bank of England Museum reopens its doors
Photograph: George Rex / Flickr

The Bank of England Museum has reopened its doors after two years

Visitors can expect an updated gallery and a new exhibition about slavery and the City of London

Written by
Sarah Green
Good news, Londoners – you can officially re-add the Bank of England Museum to your weekend itinerary. After a lengthy pandemic-induced pause, the iconic landmark that brims with history and some spectacular architecture has reopened its doors to the public with an updated gallery and a new temporary exhibition.

Opened in the late ’80s, the museum tells the centuries-old story of the Bank of England, from its origins in 1694, as a national bank to fund the war with France, to the present. Upon its reopening, visitors will have the chance to explore the refreshed Modern Economy gallery which looks at, among other things, the impact of the global pandemic on the UK economy, and a display focusing on financial literacy.

The new temporary exhibition, ‘Slavery & The Bank’, draws on new research undertaken by specialist staff from the Bank’s Museum and Archive. It uses a series of objects from the Museum collection to explore the historical connections between the Bank of England, the business interests of the City of London and the transatlantic slave trade.

As always, admission is free – it’s well worth the trip, even if you’re not a finance bro.

Bank of England Museum, Threadneedle Street, EC2R 8AHOpen now. Free.

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

