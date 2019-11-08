The best cocktail in London is now available to bring home by the bottle

Back in July, we named the Mirror Margarita the number one cocktail in London – and the seventh best bevvy in the world. The see-through spin on the classic Mexican cocktail is served at a little ‘agaveria’ along Dalston’s Kingsland Road called Hacha.

The Mirror Margarita tastes as sweet-sour and boozy as the original formula, is served from a fountain on the bartop and sparkles in the sunlight once it’s in your glass. And now you can savour its unique flavour at home, as the bar has just announced the launch of a bottle service for its winning concoction.

Photograph: Hacha Bar

The Mirror Margarita will be available in 50cl bottles – which equates to four large cocktail serves, with a double shot of tequila in each – to take away from the bar. Each bottle will be priced at £35, and will be reduced to £33.50 for refills, should you get a taste for the good stuff. Simply crack open and pour over ice for a fiesta in your own home.

Hacha is at 378 Kingsland Road, E8 4AA. Read our review of the bar here.

Find more great drinks in our round-up of the cocktails of the century and where to try them in London.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.