The best restaurants in Peckham

February 2019: We’ve added a bumper crop of Peckham eateries including Aside (an ace modern British restaurant), the Coal Rooms (a smoky small-plates joint in Peckham Rye station’s old ticket office) and Kudu (more small plates, this time with a South African accent). In the Peckham Levels, there’s Wildflower (a veggie and vegan canteen), but our number one, and current fave, has to be Levan, the just-brilliant sibling of Brixton’s Salon.

Peckham locals have always been proud of the area’s brand: a melting pot of cultural vibrancy, eccentric individuals and born-and-bred Londoners keeping it real. Now, it rivals Hoxton, Dalston and all those other East End upstarts as the place to hang out, and its proximity to the outer edges of Nappy Valley has seen an influx of young families. It's the perfect place for new restaurants to find their feet – here are some of the best in the borough.