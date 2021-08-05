London
THE HARDER THEY FALL
The BFI London Film Festival is kicking off with ‘The Harder They Fall’

It’s a western starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King

Ed Cunningham
You can always count on the BFI London Film Festival to open with a bang – and this year, with new-school western ‘The Harder They Fall’ as the gala film, that bang will be literal.

Directed by Londoner Jeymes Samuel and starring Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Idris Elba, ‘The Harder They Fall’ tells the story of outlaw Nat Love (Majors) who discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Elba), is being released from prison. He rounds up his gang to track down Rufus and seek revenge.

‘Jeymes Samuel has come out with both guns blazing with his lightning-paced, witty and phenomenally entertaining new western,’ said Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director. ‘We can’t wait to share “The Harder They Fall”.’

The world premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’ will take place at Royal Festival Hall on October 6, the opening night of the sixty-fifth edition of the BFI London Film Festival. The film will debut on Netflix in November following a theatrical release in UK cinemas.

Returning from the largely virtual format of last year’s festival, the LFF will take place between BFI Southbank and the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, which is a new venue for the event. The LFF programme launch will take place on September 7.

The BFI London Film Festival 2021 will take place from Oct 6-17. Tickets go on sale from Sep 15. Check out the website for more details. 

