One of London’s most vital river crossings is set for more closures

The good news: while the Blackwall Tunnel was supposed to be closed to southbound traffic this weekend (January 27-29), now it won’t be.

The less-good news: TfL has announced that the tunnel will be partially closed for further dates in March. This is on top of planned closures of the southbound tunnel in February (on Feb 10-12 and 26-28).

The reason that the Blackwall Tunnel won’t be closed this weekend is because of some rare positive London transport news. Apparently the work, which is in preparation for the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel next year, has been more successful than TfL expected.

TfL is yet to confirm which dates in March the tunnel will be closed, so watch this space for updates.

You can find out more about the southbound Blackwall Tunnel closures in February and how they’ll affect crossing the river here.

